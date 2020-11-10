Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Safe from Ulysses

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2020 03:49 PM

Safe from Ulysses

Workers fold up a billboard along EDSA in Makati City on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Ulysses approaches the country. Ulysses, the 21st storm to hit the country, may reach typhoon category before its forecast landfall in Quezon or the Bicol Region by Wednesday morning with peak intensity of 130-155km/h, according to PAGASA.

Read More:  Tropical Storm Ulysses   billboard   Makati   typhoon preparation   multimedia   multimedia photo  