MULTIMEDIA

Safe from Ulysses

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Workers fold up a billboard along EDSA in Makati City on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Ulysses approaches the country. Ulysses, the 21st storm to hit the country, may reach typhoon category before its forecast landfall in Quezon or the Bicol Region by Wednesday morning with peak intensity of 130-155km/h, according to PAGASA.