Home > News MULTIMEDIA Safe from Ulysses Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2020 03:49 PM Workers fold up a billboard along EDSA in Makati City on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Ulysses approaches the country. Ulysses, the 21st storm to hit the country, may reach typhoon category before its forecast landfall in Quezon or the Bicol Region by Wednesday morning with peak intensity of 130-155km/h, according to PAGASA. Ulysses threatens southern Luzon, Metro Manila; more areas under signal no.1 Read More: Tropical Storm Ulysses billboard Makati typhoon preparation multimedia multimedia photo