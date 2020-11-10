MULTIMEDIA

IP groups criticize NCIP, push for protection of rights

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of different indigenous peoples groups and advocates picket in front of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples office in Quezon City on Tuesday in observance of the International Indigenous People's Heroes Day. The group criticized the government agency for its alleged complicity in human rights violations against IPs and displacement of IPs from their ancestral lands.