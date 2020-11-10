Home > News MULTIMEDIA IP groups criticize NCIP, push for protection of rights Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2020 02:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of different indigenous peoples groups and advocates picket in front of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples office in Quezon City on Tuesday in observance of the International Indigenous People's Heroes Day. The group criticized the government agency for its alleged complicity in human rights violations against IPs and displacement of IPs from their ancestral lands. End discrimination against Indigenous Peoples, Philippine lawmaker pleads Read More: National Commission on Indigenous Peoples indigenous people International Indigenous People's Heroes Day multimedia multimedia photo /video/life/11/10/20/throwback-the-filipinos-experience-of-climate-change/entertainment/11/10/20/look-toni-gonzaga-reunites-with-mom-who-had-recovered-from-covid-19/video/news/11/10/20/philhealth-chief-seeks-to-expand-dialysis-coverage-palace/news/11/10/20/palace-duterte-backing-for-top-cop-sinas-wont-affect-maanita-charges/overseas/11/10/20/hundreds-dead-in-worsening-ethiopian-conflict-sources-say