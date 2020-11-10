MULTIMEDIA

Duterte administers oath to Speaker Velasco

King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte administers the oath of office of Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Jay Velasco as the new House Speaker at Malacañang Palace on Monday. Velasco recently had a meeting with congressional leaders from the Senate and the Lower House to talk about common legislative agenda with 20 months left for the 18th Congress.