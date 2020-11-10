Home  >  News

Duterte administers oath to Speaker Velasco

King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

Posted at Nov 10 2020 10:20 AM

President Rodrigo Duterte administers the oath of office of Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Jay Velasco as the new House Speaker at Malacañang Palace on Monday. Velasco recently had a meeting with congressional leaders from the Senate and the Lower House to talk about common legislative agenda with 20 months left for the 18th Congress.

