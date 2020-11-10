Home  >  News

Weight on his shoulders

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2020 09:47 PM

A boy looks at his phone while carrying, as others purchase fruits and other items from vendors along Divisoria on Tuesday. Malacanang on Tuesday said the the worst was over as the Philippine economy saw its second worst contraction on record during the third quarter. 

