Catanduanes prepares for TS Ulysses

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2020 10:18 AM

Still struggling to recover from the wrath of Super Typhoon Rolly, workers clear debris as they brace for another weather disturbance at a hotel in Virac, Catanduanes on Tuesday. Catanduanes is currently under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Tropical Storm Ulysses is forecast to make landfall on Wednesday over Bicol and Quezon province.

