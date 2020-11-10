MULTIMEDIA

Catanduanes prepares for TS Ulysses

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Still struggling to recover from the wrath of Super Typhoon Rolly, workers clear debris as they brace for another weather disturbance at a hotel in Virac, Catanduanes on Tuesday. Catanduanes is currently under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Tropical Storm Ulysses is forecast to make landfall on Wednesday over Bicol and Quezon province.