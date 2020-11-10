Home > News MULTIMEDIA Catanduanes prepares for TS Ulysses George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2020 10:18 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Still struggling to recover from the wrath of Super Typhoon Rolly, workers clear debris as they brace for another weather disturbance at a hotel in Virac, Catanduanes on Tuesday. Catanduanes is currently under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Tropical Storm Ulysses is forecast to make landfall on Wednesday over Bicol and Quezon province. Read More: Tropical Storm Ulysses Super Typhoon Rolly aftermath Virac Catanduanes multimedia multimedia photo /business/11/10/20/philippine-economy-shrinks-115-pct-in-q3-second-worst-quarterly-contraction-on-record/video/news/11/10/20/online-appointment-system-para-sa-pagpapakabit-ng-rfid-sticker-sa-nlex-ipatutupad-na/sports/11/10/20/football-maradona-progressing-well-after-brain-surgery/sports/11/10/20/golf-dechambeau-blasts-away-in-masters-practice-round/sports/11/10/20/golf-former-winner-garcia-out-of-masters-after-positive-covid-19-test