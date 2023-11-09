MULTIMEDIA
In memory of Yolanda victims
Ted Alijibe, AFP
Posted at Nov 09 2023 04:55 PM
People place LED candles during a vigil in memory of Super Typhoon Yolanda victims on the 10th anniversary of the disaster at a park in Tacloban city, Leyte, on Wednesday. Survivors of Super Typhoon Yolanda prayed for their dead loved ones in the devoutly Catholic Philippines on November 8 as they commemorated the 10th anniversary of a storm that killed more than 6,000 people.
- /video/entertainment/11/10/23/magpasikat-number-nina-ion-kim-jhong-sumentro-sa-social-media
- /video/life/11/10/23/mini-miss-u-grand-winner-muntik-nang-di-makasali
- /video/life/11/10/23/kwento-ni-marc-logan-ilang-lumang-trends-patok-pa-rin
- /sports/11/10/23/ncaa-perpetual-pulls-off-surprise-vs-san-beda
- /video/business/11/10/23/my-puhunan-mga-maglilitson-sa-la-loma-umaariba-ang-kita