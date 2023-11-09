Home  >  News

Ted Alijibe, AFP

In memory of Yolanda victims

People place LED candles during a vigil in memory of Super Typhoon Yolanda victims on the 10th anniversary of the disaster at a park in Tacloban city, Leyte, on Wednesday. Survivors of Super Typhoon Yolanda prayed for their dead loved ones in the devoutly Catholic Philippines on November 8 as they commemorated the 10th anniversary of a storm that killed more than 6,000 people. 

