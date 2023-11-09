MULTIMEDIA
Carmelite Sisters celebrate 100 years in PH
Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office handout
Posted at Nov 09 2023 01:06 PM
Archbishop Charles John Brown, the current Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, leads the Holy Eucharistic Mass celebrating the 1st Centenary foundation of Jaro Carmel, the first Carmelite Monastery at Jaro Cathedral in Iloilo City on November 9, 2023. The Discalced Carmelites of the Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary are celebrating the 100th year of their presence in the Philippines.
- /video/entertainment/11/10/23/magpasikat-number-nina-ion-kim-jhong-sumentro-sa-social-media
- /video/life/11/10/23/mini-miss-u-grand-winner-muntik-nang-di-makasali
- /video/life/11/10/23/kwento-ni-marc-logan-ilang-lumang-trends-patok-pa-rin
- /sports/11/10/23/ncaa-perpetual-pulls-off-surprise-vs-san-beda
- /video/business/11/10/23/my-puhunan-mga-maglilitson-sa-la-loma-umaariba-ang-kita