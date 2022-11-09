MULTIMEDIA

Marcos Jr. departs for ASEAN meetings in Cambodia

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his speech at NAIA Terminal 2 in Pasay City on Wednesday, before he departs for the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. This is the first time for Marcos to attend the ASEAN Summit as a leader, the highest policy-making body of the ASEAN.