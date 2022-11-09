Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos Jr. departs for ASEAN meetings in Cambodia Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2022 07:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his speech at NAIA Terminal 2 in Pasay City on Wednesday, before he departs for the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. This is the first time for Marcos to attend the ASEAN Summit as a leader, the highest policy-making body of the ASEAN. Marcos says to address South China Sea, Russia-Ukraine conflict at ASEAN Summit Read More: Marcos ASEAN summit Phnom Penh Cambodia Marcos Jr Ferdinand Marcos Jr Bongbong Marcos ASEAN meeting ASEAN Summit /overseas/11/09/22/mother-eight-children-perish-in-turkey-fire/news/11/09/22/doh-reports-1241-new-covid-cases-24-new-deaths/entertainment/11/09/22/naniniwala-pa-rin-ba-sa-love-si-carla-abellana/sports/11/09/22/v-league-feu-sends-up-to-brink-of-elimination/business/11/09/22/senator-questions-statistics-bureau-says-data-may-be-wrong