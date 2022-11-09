Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

PNR operating with limited trips due to effects of Paeng

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2022 03:11 PM

Limited PNR trips after Paeng

Passengers board a train at the Philippine National Railways -España Station in Manila on Wednesday. Tracks and bridges affected by severe tropical storm Paeng caused the PNR to run limited trips.

