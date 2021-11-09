Home  >  News

Martial law victims want Imelda Marcos jailed for graft

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2021 01:27 PM

Protesters want Imelda Marcos in jail

Victims of martial law during the Marcos regime belonging to Samahan ng mga Ex-Detainees Laban Sa Detensyon at Aresto (SELDA) and Campaign Against the Return of Marcos and Martial Law (CARMMA) hold a protest action and filing of letter on Imelda Marcos' Sandiganbayan conviction, at the Supreme Court in Manila on Tuesday. The protesters petitioned the court to jail Marcos after being found guilty by the Sandiganbayan for several counts of graft. 

