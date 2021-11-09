COVID-19 vaccination for children continues

MULTIMEDIA

Pediatric vaccination against COVID-19 continues

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A woman takes a photo of a child being inoculated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City on Tuesday. The Philippines on Tuesday logged its lowest number of fresh COVID-19 cases since mid-February at 1,409, marking the 8th day since cases have been lower than 3,000.