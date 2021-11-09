COVID-19 vaccination for children continues

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pediatric vaccination against COVID-19 continues Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2021 08:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman takes a photo of a child being inoculated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City on Tuesday. The Philippines on Tuesday logged its lowest number of fresh COVID-19 cases since mid-February at 1,409, marking the 8th day since cases have been lower than 3,000. PH logs 1,409 new COVID cases, lowest since mid-Feb. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine Filoil Flying V Center Pfizer /news/11/09/21/robredo-vows-to-fill-gaps-in-govt-covid-response/life/11/09/21/new-tree-species-endemic-to-ph-discovered-in-dinagat-island/business/11/09/21/petron-posts-p499-billion-net-income-in-jan-sept/news/11/09/21/ntf-elcacs-2022-budget-slashed-by-p24-billion-senator/video/news/11/09/21/2-nanloob-sa-convenience-store-sa-cubao-timbog