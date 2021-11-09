Cinemas prepare for reopening

Home > News MULTIMEDIA NCR cinemas set to open as quarantine restrictions ease George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2021 10:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A mall employee disinfects a cinema as operators prepare for reopening on Tuesday as COVID-19 quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila ease. The COVID-19 task force said cinemas in the capital region will be allowed to operate starting November 10 at 30 percent capacity and may only admit fully vaccinated individuals. Buy 2, get 1: Reopened cinemas entice moviegoers with ticket promos Read More: coronavirus COVID19 cinema cinema reopening COVID cinema movie theater /video/news/11/09/21/comelec-2nd-division-gets-petition-to-cancel-marcos-jrs-coc/video/news/11/09/21/sara-duterte-withdraws-davao-re-election-bid/sports/11/09/21/off-road-crash-victim-marquez-out-of-motogp-season-finale/news/11/09/21/senate-to-tackle-2022-budget-plan-on-wednesday/news/11/09/21/public-warned-against-skin-whitening-products-sold-online