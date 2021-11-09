Cinemas prepare for reopening

MULTIMEDIA

NCR cinemas set to open as quarantine restrictions ease

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A mall employee disinfects a cinema as operators prepare for reopening on Tuesday as COVID-19 quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila ease. The COVID-19 task force said cinemas in the capital region will be allowed to operate starting November 10 at 30 percent capacity and may only admit fully vaccinated individuals.