Home > News MULTIMEDIA PNP to conduct post-riot clearing operations in Bilibid ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2020 03:12 PM Members of the Philippine National Police K-9 team wait for the go-signal to conduct clearing operations at the New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa City on Monday, hours after a riot broke out in the national penitentiary. The riot between rival gangs left 3 persons dead and 64 injured, according to the Justice Department. Another riot erupts in Bilibid after last month's brawl Read More: New Bilibid Prisons Muntinlupa national penitentiary riot PNP-Muntinlupa