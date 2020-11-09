Home  >  News

PNP to conduct post-riot clearing operations in Bilibid

Posted at Nov 09 2020 03:12 PM

Members of the Philippine National Police K-9 team wait for the go-signal to conduct clearing operations at the New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa City on Monday, hours after a riot broke out in the national penitentiary. The riot between rival gangs left 3 persons dead and 64 injured, according to the Justice Department. 

