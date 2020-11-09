Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos wants Justice Leonen to inhibit in PET case ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2020 10:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. files a motion for the immediate inhibition of Associate Justice Marvic Leonen from participating in any of the proceedings relating to the electoral protest filed at the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) at the Supreme Court on Monday. The Commission on Election recently reiterated to the Supreme Court its decision to junk a petition to declare failure of elections in 3 Mindanao provinces as contested by losing vice presidential candidate Marcos. Failure of elections petitions in 3 Mindanao provinces Marcos is contesting were junked - Comelec Read More: Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) electoral fraud protest Marcos Leni Robredo Supreme Court Assocuate Justice Marvic Leonen multimedia multimedia photo /sports/11/09/20/tennis-medvedev-wears-down-zverev-in-paris-to-claim-third-masters-title/overseas/11/09/20/taiwan-says-not-invited-to-who-meeting-after-chinas-obstruction/business/11/09/20/mrt-3-operations-suspended-for-two-weekends-in-november-as-repair-works-set/overseas/11/09/20/us-first-nation-to-cross-10-million-covid-19-cases/sports/11/09/20/online-kata-athlete-james-de-los-santos-ranked-worlds-no-1-is-competing-vs-himself