Marcos wants Justice Leonen to inhibit in PET case

ABS-CBN News

Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. files a motion for the immediate inhibition of Associate Justice Marvic Leonen from participating in any of the proceedings relating to the electoral protest filed at the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) at the Supreme Court on Monday. The Commission on Election recently reiterated to the Supreme Court its decision to junk a petition to declare failure of elections in 3 Mindanao provinces as contested by losing vice presidential candidate Marcos.