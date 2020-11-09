MULTIMEDIA

Manila recognizes COVID-free barangays

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso greets barangay leaders as the city government awards 73 barangays with no new COVID-19 cases for two months, from September 1 to October 31, with P100,000.00 incentive during a ceremony on Monday. The incentive-based approach based on the city's health department data aims to contain and delay the spread of COVID-19 in the city.