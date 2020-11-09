Home > News MULTIMEDIA Before another storm comes George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2020 09:50 PM | Updated as of Nov 09 2020 10:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Teachers transfer school equipment to the principal’s office after letting them dry outside the Bote Integrated School in Bato, Catanduanes on Monday. A week after Super Typhoon Rolly struck, teachers and school staff started cleaning the severely damaged school even as tropical storm Ulysses threatens to hit the island again. 'Ulysses' intensifies into tropical storm Read More: typhoon Rolly Ulysses weather disaster Catanduanes school tachers multimedia multimedia photos /news/11/09/20/dutertes-pick-for-top-cop-causes-stir-over-killings-lockdown-party/news/11/09/20/lols-robredo-reacts-to-bongbongs-claim-he-did-not-talk-to-calida-about-his-poll-protest/news/11/09/20/10-bahay-natupok-sa-marikina-city-18-pamilya-nawalan-ng-tirahan/business/11/09/20/vaccine-progress-and-biden-win-power-stocks-to-record-peak/news/11/09/20/un-partners-launch-455-m-humanitarian-plan-for-rolly-victims-in-bicol-region