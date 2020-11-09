Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Before another storm comes

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2020 09:50 PM | Updated as of Nov 09 2020 10:15 PM

Before another storm comes

Teachers transfer school equipment to the principal’s office after letting them dry outside the Bote Integrated School in Bato, Catanduanes on Monday. A week after Super Typhoon Rolly struck, teachers and school staff started cleaning the severely damaged school even as tropical storm Ulysses threatens to hit the island again. 

 

Read More:  typhoon   Rolly   Ulysses   weather   disaster   Catanduanes   school   tachers   multimedia   multimedia photos  