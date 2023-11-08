Remembering her children 10 years after Yolanda

MULTIMEDIA
Mom prays for children 10 years after Yolanda
Ted Aljibe, AFP
Posted at Nov 08 2023 03:22 PM
Nene Natividad, 49, prays for her six children whose names are engraved on a memorial wall for Super Typhoon Yolanda victims during the 10th anniversary of the destructive storm at a cemetery in Tacloban City, Leyte province on Wednesday. 'Yolanda' unleashed winds of up to 315 kilometers (195 miles) per hour and brought storm surges 5 to 7.5 meters high that flattened towns and cities across a 600-kilometer stretch of the Philippines’ central islands.
