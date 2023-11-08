Remembering her children 10 years after Yolanda

MULTIMEDIA

Mom prays for children 10 years after Yolanda

Ted Aljibe, AFP

Nene Natividad, 49, prays for her six children whose names are engraved on a memorial wall for Super Typhoon Yolanda victims during the 10th anniversary of the destructive storm at a cemetery in Tacloban City, Leyte province on Wednesday. 'Yolanda' unleashed winds of up to 315 kilometers (195 miles) per hour and brought storm surges 5 to 7.5 meters high that flattened towns and cities across a 600-kilometer stretch of the Philippines’ central islands.