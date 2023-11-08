MULTIMEDIA

Climate advocates demand for climate justice

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the advocacy group '+350 Pilipinas' hold a banner during a demonstration in commemoration of Super Typhoon Yolanda's 10th year anniversary at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Manila on Wednesday. Protesters called for justice for the victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda and to amplify the urgency of climate solutions around the globe. Yolanda is one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, which brought havoc killing thousands when it hit the central Philippines on 08 November 2013.