Preparing for Christmas traffic

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN

MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Romando Artes meets with mall owners and operators to discuss proposals to ease congestion in Metro Manila this coming Christmas season. Mall hours for the Yuletide Season will be from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. starting November 14.



