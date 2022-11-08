Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Preparing for Christmas traffic

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN

Posted at Nov 08 2022 01:26 PM

Preparing for Christmas traffic

MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Romando Artes meets with mall owners and operators to discuss proposals to ease congestion in Metro Manila this coming Christmas season. Mall hours for the Yuletide Season will be from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. starting November 14. 


 

Read More:  MMDA   Christmas traffic   mall hours   Artes  