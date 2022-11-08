Home > News MULTIMEDIA Preparing for Christmas traffic Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN Posted at Nov 08 2022 01:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Romando Artes meets with mall owners and operators to discuss proposals to ease congestion in Metro Manila this coming Christmas season. Mall hours for the Yuletide Season will be from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. starting November 14. Read More: MMDA Christmas traffic mall hours Artes /sports/11/08/22/hawks-rookie-griffin-shines-as-bucks-suffer-first-loss/news/11/08/22/kulong-sa-mga-magulang-na-di-nagbibigay-ng-sustento-iminungkahi/business/11/08/22/twitter-takeover-raises-fears-of-climate-misinformation-surge/video/business/11/08/22/marcos-admin-exaggerating-inflation-ayuda-think-tank/news/11/08/22/lung-center-relaunches-free-cancer-screening