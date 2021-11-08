Taguig school sets up isolation room

Home > News MULTIMEDIA School sets up isolation room in preparation for face-to-face classes Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 08 2021 07:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber School Principal Cipriano Bisco Jr. shows adjustments implemented at the Ricardo P. Cruz St. Elementary School in Taguig City on Monday. Necessary changes were adopted as part of the school’s adherence to safety protocols like installation of sanitation and handwashing facilities, and a fully equipped isolation room for students needing medical attention. DepEd handa na sa pilot implementation ng face-to-face classes Read More: COVID19 isolation room face-to-face class Ricardo P. Cruz St. Elementary School Taguig coronavirus in-person classes /news/11/08/21/marcos-jr-robredo-should-tell-allies-to-withdraw-petition/news/11/08/21/non-vaccination-vs-covid-cant-be-ground-to-withhold-4ps-benefits-doj/sports/11/08/21/united-city-explains-legal-disputes-that-led-to-copa-pullout/entertainment/11/08/21/watch-kapamilya-stars-sing-andito-tayo-para-sa-isat-isa/business/11/08/21/q2-gdp-growth-raised-to-12-percent