School sets up isolation room in preparation for face-to-face classes

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 08 2021 07:08 PM

Taguig school sets up isolation room

School Principal Cipriano Bisco Jr. shows adjustments implemented at the Ricardo P. Cruz St. Elementary School in Taguig City on Monday. Necessary changes were adopted as part of the school’s adherence to safety protocols like installation of sanitation and handwashing facilities, and a fully equipped isolation room for students needing medical attention.

