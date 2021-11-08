Remembering the victims of Typhoon Yolanda

MULTIMEDIA

Climate advocates pay tribute to victims of Typhoon Yolanda

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Climate advocates light candles as they commemorate the 8th anniversary of Typhoon Yolanda at the Our Lady of Remedies Parish, Malate, Manila on Monday. The group paid tribute to the more than 6000 lives lost during the deadly Category 5 typhoon that hit Eastern Visayas in 2013.