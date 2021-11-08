Remembering the victims of Typhoon Yolanda

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Climate advocates pay tribute to victims of Typhoon Yolanda Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 08 2021 12:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Climate advocates light candles as they commemorate the 8th anniversary of Typhoon Yolanda at the Our Lady of Remedies Parish, Malate, Manila on Monday. The group paid tribute to the more than 6000 lives lost during the deadly Category 5 typhoon that hit Eastern Visayas in 2013. Tacloban remembers dead as it moves on 8 years after Yolanda destruction Read More: Typhoon Yolanda 8 years climate change climate advocates /overseas/11/08/21/states-not-adequately-addressing-illegal-drug-use-index/sports/11/08/21/kaya-fc-off-to-strong-start-in-copa-paulino-alcantara/overseas/11/08/21/climate-on-track-to-devastate-worlds-poorest-economies-study/overseas/11/08/21/astronaut-becomes-first-chinese-woman-to-spacewalk/life/11/08/21/sesame-streets-big-bird-says-he-got-covid-19-vaccine