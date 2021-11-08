Ka Leody De Guzman calls for climate justice

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman joins call for climate justice Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 08 2021 05:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman joins hundreds of climate justice advocates at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Monday. De Guzman urged Filipinos to vote for a leader who is not acting on behalf of corporations and billionaires, during the 2022 national elections. PH signs COP26 coal phase-out deal but did not commit to every clause Read More: Ka Leody De Guzman climate justice Climate change environment 2022 elections Halalan 2022 /sports/11/08/21/pinoys-complete-nyc-marathon-in-virtual-fashion/news/11/08/21/doh-says-vaccination-should-be-mandatory-for-health-workers/news/11/08/21/virus-still-there-pediatric-expert-tells-parents-to-keep-guard-up-vs-covid/entertainment/11/08/21/i-will-spend-the-rest-of-my-life-with-kris-mel-sarmiento-declares/life/11/08/21/julia-barretto-launches-accessories-brand