Ka Leody De Guzman calls for climate justice

MULTIMEDIA

Presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman joins call for climate justice

Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman joins hundreds of climate justice advocates at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Monday. De Guzman urged Filipinos to vote for a leader who is not acting on behalf of corporations and billionaires, during the 2022 national elections.