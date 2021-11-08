Home  >  News

Presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman joins call for climate justice

Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 08 2021 05:25 PM

Ka Leody De Guzman calls for climate justice

Presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman joins hundreds of climate justice advocates at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Monday. De Guzman urged Filipinos to vote for a leader who is not acting on behalf of corporations and billionaires, during the 2022 national elections.

