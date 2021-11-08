Duterte visits parents' grave

MULTIMEDIA

Duterte visits parents' resting place in Davao

Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte visits the resting place of his parents, Vicente Duterte, the former governor of then undivided Davao Province, and Soledad Duterte, one of Davao’s respected civic leaders, at the Roman Catholic Cemetery in Davao City on Monday. Duterte visited the cemetery a week after All Saints' Day, when all cemeteries were closed nationwide because of COVID-19 restrictions.

