Desilting Paranaque River

MMDA desilts Paranaque River

Workers from the Metro Manila Development Authority conduct a desilting operation at the mouth of Paranaque River (also known as Tambo River) as part of the agency's flood control program at the Marina Complex along Macapagal Boulevard on Monday. The desilting project aims to ensure smooth flow from Paranaque River to Manila Bay, which is currently obstructed due to heavy siltation and trash carried along the river.