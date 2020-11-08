Home  >  News

Rebuilding in Bato, Catanduanes after Rolly

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 08 2020 11:14 PM

Residents of a coastal community in Barangay Batalay, Bato, Catanduanes start to rebuild their homes destroyed by super typhoon Rolly on Sunday. The local government of Catanduanes continue to appeal for help as Rolly damaged around 90 percent of infrastructure in the province. 

