Catching a signal

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Erlinda Mendez (second right) tries to catch a phone signal by the beach in Bato, Catanduanes on Sunday. Mendez, 70 years old, tried to reach her son Ramil who lives in Bulacan while intermittent phone signal remained a problem in the island province of Catanduanes after the wrath of super typhoon Rolly.