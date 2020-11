MULTIMEDIA

Democrats in Manila celebrate Biden win

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Members of the Democratic Abroad Philippines hold placards as they gather for a victory party for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at a restaurant in Makati City, on Sunday. Celebrations broke out across the globe as the razor-tight race in key battleground states culminated with Biden beating incumbent President Donald Trump.