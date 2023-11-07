MULTIMEDIA

Group lights candles for slain journalists

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Filipino media practitioners hold a candle lighting at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City on Tuesday, to call for justice for journalists killed in Gaza and broadcaster Juan Jumalon who was shot and killed on November 5 in Misamis Occidental. The gathering marks the first month of the continuous Gaza bombardment which has so far killed 36 journalists and thousands of civilians.