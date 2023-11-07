Home  >  News

A train ride together with you

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2023 04:03 PM | Updated as of Nov 07 2023 04:24 PM

Commuters are treated with Christmas-themed coaches of the Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) on November 7, 2023. The coaches of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) and MRT have been transformed with yuletide colors as a way to "spread joy and warmth among commuters" in time for the holiday rush, according to Transport Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette B. Aquino.

