A train ride together with you

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Commuters are treated with Christmas-themed coaches of the Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) on November 7, 2023. The coaches of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) and MRT have been transformed with yuletide colors as a way to "spread joy and warmth among commuters" in time for the holiday rush, according to Transport Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette B. Aquino.