MULTIMEDIA
10 years after Yolanda: A call for climate justice
Courtesy of Philippine Movement for Climate Justice
Posted at Nov 07 2023 11:37 AM
'Climate Walkers" from different parts of the Philippines cross the San Juanico Bridge in Sta. Rita, Leyte on November 7, 2023, as part of the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Typhoon Yolanda. Hundreds of climate advocates participated in the second climate walk to demand reparations for communities affected by extreme climate events and urge the national government to implement genuine climate solution to address global warming.
- /entertainment/11/07/23/jomari-yllana-abby-viduya-get-married-in-las-vegas
- /overseas/11/07/23/un-chief-says-gaza-becoming-graveyard-for-children-urges-ceasefire
- /news/11/07/23/new-da-chief-urged-to-work-on-rice-supply-cold-storage
- /overseas/11/07/23/netanyahu-no-ceasefire-without-hostage-release
- /overseas/11/07/23/netanyahu-says-israel-to-take-overall-security-responsibility-of-gaza-after-war