MULTIMEDIA

10 years after Yolanda: A call for climate justice

Courtesy of Philippine Movement for Climate Justice

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

'Climate Walkers" from different parts of the Philippines cross the San Juanico Bridge in Sta. Rita, Leyte on November 7, 2023, as part of the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Typhoon Yolanda. Hundreds of climate advocates participated in the second climate walk to demand reparations for communities affected by extreme climate events and urge the national government to implement genuine climate solution to address global warming.