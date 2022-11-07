MULTIMEDIA
Health Department launches catch-up immunization program
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 07 2022 02:44 PM
Parents attend to their babies as they wait for the inoculation during the Department of Health's launch of Vax-Baby-Vax, a 10-day Intensive Routine Catch-up Immunization program, which aims to catch-up in the delay or lack of vaccine among infants because of Covid-19 restrictions the past two years, at the Lakeshore in Taguig City on Monday. The campaign aims to provide vaccines to the remaining 137,048 infants, ages 0-23 months old, who have yet to receive their required immunization against Vaccine-Preventable Diseases (VPDs) such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, and hepatitis B.
- /entertainment/11/07/22/jolina-magdangal-sinorpresa-sa-kanyang-kaarawan
- /life/11/07/22/look-phs-miss-earth-bet-in-kneeling-carabao-costume
- /entertainment/11/07/22/olivia-rodrigo-joins-rock-hall-of-fame-gala-kick-off
- /news/11/07/22/sandiganbayan-to-proceed-with-graft-case-vs-ex-bataan-gov
- /business/11/07/22/cebu-pacific-welcomes-new-airbus-a330neo-expands-green-fleet