Health Department launches catch-up immunization program

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2022 02:44 PM

Vax Baby Vax

Parents attend to their babies as they wait for the inoculation during the Department of Health's launch of Vax-Baby-Vax, a 10-day Intensive Routine Catch-up Immunization program, which aims to catch-up in the delay or lack of vaccine among infants because of Covid-19 restrictions the past two years, at the Lakeshore in Taguig City on Monday. The campaign aims to provide vaccines to the remaining 137,048 infants, ages 0-23 months old, who have yet to receive their required immunization against Vaccine-Preventable Diseases (VPDs) such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, and hepatitis B. 

