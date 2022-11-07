Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Christmas with my fur baby

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2022 11:19 PM

Mallgoers pose for photos, as Christmas displays at the Eastwood Mall Open Park in Quezon City light up on Monday. Most establishments have spruced up for the Yuletide season with less than 50 days before Christmas Day.

