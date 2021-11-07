Home  >  News

Marcos Jr supporters join motorcade in Ilocos Sur

Photo courtesy of Richard Galdones

Posted at Nov 07 2021 04:57 PM

Ilocos Sur riders join Marcos Jr caravan

Motorcycle riders clad in red join a motorcade supporting the candidacy of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr in Ilocos Sur on Sunday. Thousands of Ilocanos, from a region dubbed as the “Solid North,” expressed their support for Marcos Jr who is aiming to run in the 2022 presidential election.

