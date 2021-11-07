Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Families troop to parks as government eases COVID-19 restriction

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2021 01:14 PM

Families troop to parks as COVID-19 restriction eases

Families visit the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Sunday, after Metro Manila eases to Alert Level 2. Outdoor venues are allowed to accommodate up to 70 percent of their capacity, including those below 18 years old regardless of vaccination status. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

