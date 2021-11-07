Families troop to parks as COVID-19 restriction eases

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Families troop to parks as government eases COVID-19 restriction Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 07 2021 01:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Families visit the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Sunday, after Metro Manila eases to Alert Level 2. Outdoor venues are allowed to accommodate up to 70 percent of their capacity, including those below 18 years old regardless of vaccination status. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Mga pamilya masayang nakalabas sa unang weekend ng Alert Level 2 Read More: children covid19 COVID19 Alert Level 2 Quezon Memorial Circle social distancing physical distancing mass gathering COVID-19 Alert Level 2 Metro Manila parks /news/11/07/21/mga-umanoy-dating-npa-nabakunahan-vs-covid-sa-bukidnon/sports/11/07/21/nba-blazers-pull-away-from-shorthanded-lakers/news/11/07/21/suspek-patay-sa-buy-bust-operation-sa-nueva-ecija/news/11/07/21/p660-k-halaga-ng-pekeng-yosi-kumpsikado-sa-surigao-del-sur/sports/11/07/21/alvarez-kos-plant-to-make-super-middleweight-history