Attending mass with children at Quiapo Church

Families attend mass at Quiapo Church with easing of restrictions

Catholic devotees hear mass at Quiapo Church in Manila on Sunday. Religious institutions can accommodate individuals at 50 percent capacity indoors and 70 percent outdoors, regardless of vaccination status and age, as Metro Manila is placed under Alert Level 2. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News