Advocating for rights of the urban poor

Candidates advocate for economic and political changes for 2022 election

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Election aspirants Neri Colmenares, Bong Labog, and Congresswoman Arlene Brosas push a jeepney to dramatize calls for long term economic and political changes from progressive groups during the 23rd anniversary of the Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) in Quezon City on Sunday.

