Candidates advocate for economic and political changes for 2022 election

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2021 05:04 PM

Advocating for rights of the urban poor

Election aspirants Neri Colmenares, Bong Labog, and Congresswoman Arlene Brosas push a jeepney to dramatize calls for long term economic and political changes from progressive groups during the 23rd anniversary of the Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) in Quezon City on Sunday. 
 

