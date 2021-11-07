Advocating for rights of the urban poor

MULTIMEDIA
Candidates advocate for economic and political changes for 2022 election
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 07 2021 05:04 PM
Election aspirants Neri Colmenares, Bong Labog, and Congresswoman Arlene Brosas push a jeepney to dramatize calls for long term economic and political changes from progressive groups during the 23rd anniversary of the Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) in Quezon City on Sunday.
