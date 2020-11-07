Home > News MULTIMEDIA Swab testing in Baguio Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 07 2020 05:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Swab testers of the of Bases Conversion and Development Authority COVID Testing Team test for COVID-19 at the Melvin Jones Grandstand at Burnham Park, Baguio City on Saturday. The team’s tests in Itogon town, Benguet, Thursday yielded 95 positives out of 761 swab tests in the mining town. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 BCDA COVID Testing Team Melvin Jones Grandstand Burnham Park swab test multimedia multimedia photos /news/11/07/20/relasyong-ph-us-matatag-pa-rin-sa-kabila-ng-mga-hamon-analyst/overseas/11/07/20/bangladesh-opens-first-islamic-school-for-transgender-muslims/news/11/07/20/were-going-to-win-this-race-biden-predicts-victory-as-his-lead-over-trump-grows/news/11/07/20/online-appointment-for-easytrip-rfid-sticker-to-be-launched/news/11/07/20/ilang-metro-manila-lgu-inihahanda-na-ang-pamamahagi-ng-christmas-packs