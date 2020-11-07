MULTIMEDIA

Swab testing in Baguio

Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News

Swab testers of the of Bases Conversion and Development Authority COVID Testing Team test for COVID-19 at the Melvin Jones Grandstand at Burnham Park, Baguio City on Saturday. The team’s tests in Itogon town, Benguet, Thursday yielded 95 positives out of 761 swab tests in the mining town.