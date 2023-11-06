MULTIMEDIA

Strengthening PH Naval Special Operations Command

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine Navy Special Operations conduct a rescue and extraction exercise as part of the celebration of the 67th Founding Anniversary of the Naval Special Operations Command (NAVSOCOM) at the Naval Base Heracleo Alao Sangley Point in Cavite City on Monday.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr, who graced the event, urged the Philippine Navy and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to review the deployment of the country’s forces to ensure that strategies remain responsive to the current and future geopolitical realities.