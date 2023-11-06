Free MRT ride for children

MULTIMEDIA

Children get free ride at MRT-3

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT) personnel assist children as they avail of the 'Libreng Sakay' at the MRT North Avenue station in Quezon City on November 6, 2023. In celebration of National Children's Month, MRT-3 implemented a one-day free ride between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for those aged 18 years and below