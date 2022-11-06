Urban farming at Barangay Kamuning

MULTIMEDIA

Barangay Kamuning urban farm helps community amid rising prices

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Persons with disabilities (PWD) tend to their vegetable garden along Teodoro Gener St. in Kamuning, Quezon City on Sunday. The 400 -square-meter urban garden, which used to be an unproductive land where garbage was dumped, was developed in partnership with the barangay’s Waste Management Department to help members of the Samahan ng PWD ng Brgy. Kamuning. It aims to help in their health recovery as well as provide cheap vegetables to the immediate community by simply donating money in exchange for produce amid rising prices of basic commodities.