Advocates call for climate crisis reparations

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 06 2022 11:26 AM

Climate debt settlement pushed

Cyclists join climate campaigners in a coordinated bike ride in Quezon City on Sunday, in time with other bike actions in nine countries across Asia, as the Climate Change Conference 2022- Conference of Parties (COP27) opens in Egypt. The cyclists called on governments of rich, industrialized countries to deliver immediate climate reparations for developing countries that are bearing the brunt of climate change. 

