Climate advocacy groups hold Klimalaya Climate Strike
Posted at Nov 06 2021 08:47 PM | Updated as of Nov 06 2021 09:08 PM
Climate advocacy groups and activists hold a Klimalaya Climate Strike on Saturday, as they march towards the Commission of Human Rights headquarters in Quezon City. The protest action, part of the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice by various groups, coincides with the COP26 climate negotiations at the Glasgow climate change summit.
