Batangas school receives boxes of donated bond paper

Natipuan Elementary School receives boxes of bond paper for learning materials

Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Education stakeholders in Barangay Natipuan, Nasugbu town, Batangas donate on Saturday 216 boxes of bond paper to Natipuan Elementary School for printing weekly activity sheets and learning materials. The program is part of the school-community partnership under Brigada Eskwela focusing on preparations and partnership activities to support the implementation of the Basic Education-Learning Continuity Plan.