MULTIMEDIA
Milaor, Camsur remains flooded after Typhoon Rolly
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 06 2020 01:29 PM
A resident uses a boat to access the main road from their house, which remains submerged in floodwater in Milaor, Camarines Sur on Friday. Thousands of hectares of rice paddies in Camarines Sur were submerged by the massive flooding brought by Super Typhoon Rolly.
