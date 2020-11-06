MULTIMEDIA

Milaor, Camsur remains flooded after Typhoon Rolly

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A resident uses a boat to access the main road from their house, which remains submerged in floodwater in Milaor, Camarines Sur on Friday. Thousands of hectares of rice paddies in Camarines Sur were submerged by the massive flooding brought by Super Typhoon Rolly.

