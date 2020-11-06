MULTIMEDIA
Monitoring Manila bay's water quality
Posted at Nov 06 2020 01:02 PM
A man checks water quality monitoring equipment at the Pasay City seaside area on Friday. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said the equipment will help monitor seawater temperature, oxygen level, turbidity and depth as well as chemicals present in the water as part of Manila Bay’s rehabilitation.
