Ping visits alma mater in Cavite

MULTIMEDIA
Presidential candidate Ping Lacson with supporters in Cavite
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 05 2021 01:52 PM
Presidential candidate Senator Ping Lacson meets with his supporters as he visits his alma mater, the Imus National High School, in Imus City, Cavite on Friday. Lacson met with barangay leaders to present his political, social and economic platforms.
- /sports/11/05/21/nba-gilgeous-alexander-leads-thunder-in-win-vs-lakers
- /news/11/05/21/ph-focusing-on-producing-test-kits-for-communicable-diseases-dost
- /entertainment/11/05/21/mmff-is-going-back-to-cinemas-this-2021
- /news/11/05/21/more-filipinos-willing-to-get-vaccinated-vs-covid-19-sws
- /overseas/11/05/21/china-ramps-up-nuclear-arsenal-amid-us-pressure