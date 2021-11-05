Food for the mind

MULTIMEDIA

DepEd supplements learning kits with food ration

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Parents get learning kits for their children together with a food ration as part of the school based feeding program (SBFP) of the Department of Education (DepEd) at the Natipuan Elementary School in Nasugbu, Batangas on Friday. The DepEd said it will continue implementing the SBFP to improve the nutritional status and to reduce micronutrient deficiencies among young schoolchildren amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.