Food for the mind

Home > News MULTIMEDIA DepEd supplements learning kits with food ration Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 05 2021 12:26 PM Parents get learning kits for their children together with a food ration as part of the school based feeding program (SBFP) of the Department of Education (DepEd) at the Natipuan Elementary School in Nasugbu, Batangas on Friday. The DepEd said it will continue implementing the SBFP to improve the nutritional status and to reduce micronutrient deficiencies among young schoolchildren amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.