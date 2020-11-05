Home > News MULTIMEDIA Picking up the pieces George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 05 2020 07:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Alfonso Posada, 64, cleans up what is left of his ancestral home in Barangay Santo Domingo, Virac town, Catanduanes on Thursday, a few days after Super Typhoon Rolly battered the region. In a recent Teleradyo interview, Department of Social Welfare and Development spokesperson Irene Dumalo said the department has started distributing aid to the typhoon victims and that those whose houses were totally or partially damaged will be given financial assistance by the government. Palace assures aid for Typhoon Rolly victims; distribution of food packs ongoing 3 isolated barangay sa Virac hahatiran ng tulong; Ayudang pagkain 'di sasapat Super Typhoon Rolly's price tag: P5.8 billion in infra damage Read More: Rolly Rolly PH Typhoon Rolly Typhoon Rolly PH Rolly aftermath typhoon aftermath Catanduanes Virac Super Typhoon Rolly ancestral home multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/11/06/20/watch-benben-debuts-new-song-di-ka-sayang-to-kick-off-bands-new-era/news/11/06/20/babaeng-angkas-sa-motorsiklo-nalaglag-nasagasaan-ng-trak/overseas/11/06/20/city-centers-deserted-as-england-enters-new-lockdown/spotlight/11/06/20/international-election-observer-accuses-trump-of-gross-abuse-of-office/overseas/11/06/20/uk-watchdog-bans-3-financial-advisers-after-sex-crime-convictions