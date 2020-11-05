Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Picking up the pieces

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 05 2020 07:46 PM

Picking up the pieces

Alfonso Posada, 64, cleans up what is left of his ancestral home in Barangay Santo Domingo, Virac town, Catanduanes on Thursday, a few days after Super Typhoon Rolly battered the region. 

In a recent Teleradyo interview, Department of Social Welfare and Development spokesperson Irene Dumalo said the department has started distributing aid to the typhoon victims and that those whose houses were totally or partially damaged will be given financial assistance by the government. 

Read More:  Rolly   Rolly PH   Typhoon Rolly   Typhoon Rolly PH   Rolly aftermath   typhoon aftermath   Catanduanes   Virac   Super Typhoon Rolly   ancestral home   multimedia   multimedia photos  