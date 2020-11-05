MULTIMEDIA

Picking up the pieces

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Alfonso Posada, 64, cleans up what is left of his ancestral home in Barangay Santo Domingo, Virac town, Catanduanes on Thursday, a few days after Super Typhoon Rolly battered the region.

In a recent Teleradyo interview, Department of Social Welfare and Development spokesperson Irene Dumalo said the department has started distributing aid to the typhoon victims and that those whose houses were totally or partially damaged will be given financial assistance by the government.