Leaving modules out to dry

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Lisa Jean Espenida, 9, dries her learning modules as her family return to their home in Brgy. Siramag, Balatan in Camarines Sur on Thursday. Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio recently said heads of schools in typhoon-hit areas have the authority to decide on the conduct of makeup classes upon consultation with concerned stakeholders.



