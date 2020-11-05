Home > News MULTIMEDIA Leaving modules out to dry Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 05 2020 06:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Lisa Jean Espenida, 9, dries her learning modules as her family return to their home in Brgy. Siramag, Balatan in Camarines Sur on Thursday. Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio recently said heads of schools in typhoon-hit areas have the authority to decide on the conduct of makeup classes upon consultation with concerned stakeholders. DepEd: Principals to decide on makeup classes in typhoon-hit areas Typhoon Rolly leaves hundreds of schools damaged Read More: Rolly Rolly PH Typhoon Rolly Typhoon Rolly PH Rolly aftermath typhoon aftermath DepEd learning modules distance learning Camarines Sur multimedia multimedia photos /news/11/05/20/14-million-filipinos-exposed-to-tsunami-threat-warns-phivolcs/overseas/11/05/20/police-arrest-11-in-portland-50-in-new-york-at-protests-after-us-vote/sports/11/05/20/pba-meralco-avoids-collapse-holds-on-to-top-rain-or-shine/life/11/05/20/travel-shorts-holiday-hotel-packages-discounted-ferry-tickets/sports/11/05/20/golf-no-1-johnson-returns-after-covid-19-as-masters-looms