Bonus for health workers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Public health workers protest in front of the Department of Budget and Management in Manila on Thursday calling for the immediate release of the overdue 2018 and 2019 Performance-Based Bonus, higher health budget, salary increase, and an end to contractualization amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposed 2021 budget has been slammed by lawmakers for slashing allocations for health as the country continues to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.