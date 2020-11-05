MULTIMEDIA
Bonus for health workers
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 05 2020 12:17 PM
Public health workers protest in front of the Department of Budget and Management in Manila on Thursday calling for the immediate release of the overdue 2018 and 2019 Performance-Based Bonus, higher health budget, salary increase, and an end to contractualization amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed 2021 budget has been slammed by lawmakers for slashing allocations for health as the country continues to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.
